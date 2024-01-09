Bhubaneswar: Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Department has invited online applications of KALIA scholarship for Academic Year (AY) 2023-24 starting Tuesday.

Eligible GENERAL/ ST/ SC/ OBC/ SEBC/ EBC students can register and apply for scholarships by January 31, 2024. The detailed timeline is mentioned below.

Sl. Activities Timeline

2023-2024 1 Opening Date of Online Applications for Students 09.1.2024 2 Closing date for submission of Online Applications by students. 31.1.2024 3 Last date for scrutiny & forwarding of Online Applications by Institutes. 09.02.2024 4 Last date for online Validation of Applications by the CDAO concerned. 19.02.2024

Subjects and courses eligible for the KALIA scholarship:

According to the official notification, the professional or technical Graduation courses like MBBS, BDS, BHMS, BAMS, BPharma, BSc (Nursing), PBBSc, Nursing, BSc(Hons)Agriculture, BVSc & AH, BSc(Hons) Horticulture, BSc (Hons) Forestry, BSc (Fisheries Science), BSc (Community Science), BTech (Agril. Engg), BTech/ BE, BBA, BCA, and equivalent courses in government institutes and private institute having AISHE code(All India Survey on Higher Education) of the state included under the KALIA Scholarship.

The post-graduation levels professional/ technical courses such as MTech, Msc (Ag), MSc (Forestry), PG in Medical science, MBA, MCA, M Pharm and other equivalent courses as part of the Masters programme shall also added to the present approved courses. It shall be a maximum of two years for PG and four years for PhD courses.

The PhD courses must be related to the eligible post-graduation courses only in government institutions inside the state.

Similarly, Diploma courses like DPharma, DMLT, DMRT, Ophthalmic Assistance/ Surgical OPTH Assistance, GNM, ANM, Psychiatric Nursing, Polytechnic and Agri Polytechnic and different trades of ITI’s of the state are included under the KALIA scholarship scheme.

Technical/professional courses in Premier government institutes (both inside and outside the state) like NIT, IIT, IIM, AIIMS, ICAR( IARI IVRI, CIFE, NDRI), IISER, NISER etc. are included under KALIA Scholarship, the notification added.

If needed, the list of courses may be modified by government approval.

Eligibility criteria for KALIA Scholarship:

The children of all the eligible beneficiaries under the KALIA scheme under the two different components namely Support to Cultivators for Cultivation and Livelihood Support to Landless Agricultural Households are eligible for the scholarship. The parent of the student must be eligible under KALIA during verification of the student’s application at Chief District Agriculture Officer (CDAO) level. The student must have obtained admission on merit basis in a government institution/ private institution having AISHE code (All India Survey on Higher Education) of the state and in premier government institutions (both inside and outside the state). The students taking admission on cost-sharing/ self-financing will not be eligible for the scholarship. The student will not be eligible to get any other scholarship or if he/ she receives another scholarship, he/ she will need to shift from the existing scholarship scheme to the KALIA scholarship, if they so choose. Only one scholarship can be availed. The students can get KALIA scholarship for one professional course only and shall not be eligible for getting the scholarship for a second professional course. No private institution outside the state shall be allowed to participate in KALIA scholarship. Students can’t avail more than one scholarship for similar kinds of courses.

Process of application:

1. The student will apply online on the state scholarship portal at https://scholarship.odisha.gov.in.

2. Concerned students are advised to keep the applicant’s copy for their reference.

3. The student must give consent on the following points in the application interface

His/her parent is a KALIA beneficiary

He/she is not getting any other scholarship.

He/she is interested to shift from the existing scholarship scheme to KALIA scholarship (Only for the students availing of any other existing scholarship)

4. The scholarship would be sanctioned subject to fulfilment of the prescribed eligibility criteria by the students and validation/authentication by the Principals/Head of the institution of the concerned colleges/institutes in online mode only.

5. The scholarship will be paid to the selected students by the Agriculture & Farmers Empowerment Department through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) mode and will be transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

6. The students must have an active and valid account in any of the scheduled banks which has an Electronic Clearing System (ECS)/ Core Banking facility to facilitate the transfer of scholarship amount directly to their account.

7. The bank account must be in the name of the applicant/student only. Students must enter their Bank/Branch name, savings bank account number and IFSC code very carefully to ensure a smooth transfer of the scholarship amount.

8. The application which is not validated/authenticated within the timeline by the Institute will be treated as invalid.

It can be mentioned here that the objective of the scheme is to extend financial assistance to the children of the beneficiaries under KALIA for pursuing professional/ technical courses. It will lead to better access to higher education for children of small and marginal farmers, actual cultivators (sharecroppers), and landless agricultural households (LAH). KALIA Scholarship will support SF/MF and LAH in empowering their families.

