Kalinganagar: Displaced people here in Jajpur district find themselves at the crossroads of their lives after failing to get compensation towards loss of land, a report said.

They are finding it difficult to arrange two square meals a day in the absence of any livelihood opportunities. Left with no option, they have written to the state government and the district administration pleading to grant them right to end their lives through euthanasia.

An elderly man here writing to the district Collector seeking euthanasia to him and his family members is a case in this point. The matter came to fore after Ridei wrote to the district Collector seeking euthanasia for him and his family members, November 28

The man was identified as Ridei Mohanta, 60, a native of Kalinganagar. He was managing his family of 13 by cultivating his two acre of farmland provided by the Sukinda royal to his grandfather in the past.

He was a happy-go- lucky man comprising his wife Rajani, 55, two sons, two daughters-in-law and seven grandchildren. However, his life went upside down when his two acres of farmland was acquired for the construction of rail tracks for Angul-Sukinda-Duburi rail route.

He was expecting that the district administration will provide him financial assistance for the loss of land with which he will buy land at another place and earn his livelihood. However, he is yet to receive the compensation and left with only his homestead land after losing his farmland. His family is living in hunger after losing their farmland.

The COVID-19 pandemic has dealt a heavy blow to them as the family had spent up everything they had in the absence of any alternative livelihood opportunities. This has affected the health condition of Ridei as he wrote to the district Collector seeking euthanasia, November 28.

