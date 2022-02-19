Chennai: Actor and politician Kamal Haasan Saturday cast his vote in the Tamil Nadu Urban local body elections that are being held in the state after a period of 10 years.

The actor, whose party Makkal Needhi Maiam, is contesting the elections, cast his vote at a polling booth in Teynampet in Chennai.

Several other film stars from the Tamil film industry too cast their votes.

Actress Aishwarya Rajesh cast her vote in the Government Higher Secondary school in T Nagar, while actor Arun Vijay cast his vote at the Christian Higher Secondary School in Ekkaduthangal.

Actor Mansoor Ali Khan cast his vote at the Thiruvadi Primary school in Arumbakkam.

Earlier in the day, actor Vijay cast his vote at a polling booth in Neelangarai in Chennai.

Unlike the last time, when he made a statement through his action of riding a bicycle to the polling booth, Vijay drove down in a small car to avoid drawing attention.

However, despite his best efforts, he was spotted and a huge crowd followed the actor.

Despite fan frenzy, the actor made his way into the polling booth to cast his vote and even tendered an apology to both the public and the authorities for any inconvenience he may have inadvertently caused.