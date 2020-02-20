Chennai: After a tragic accident took place on the sets of Indian 2, actors Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal have offered condolences.

Three persons of the film’s unit died in an accident when a crane fell on them while constructing a set Wednesday. The accident happened at EVP Film City near here, injuring nine others.

Kamal tweeted in Tamil: “Today’s accident is the most horrific, if any, accident. I miss losing three colleagues. More than my pain, the grief of the bereaved families will be manifold. I take part in their misery as one of them. My deepest sympathies to them.”

The actor-turned-politician gave an update about those who were injured and are getting treatment.

“I have spoken to doctors looking after the accident victims in the hospital. First-aid is provided and appropriate treatment is being carried out. Let them dawn tonight with the hope that they will get better soon,” he said.

Kajal tweeted: “Words cannot describe the heartache I feel at the unexpected,untimely loss of my colleagues from last night. Krishna,Chandran and Madhu. Sending love,strength and my deepest condolences to your families.May god give strength in this moment of desolation. #Indian2.

Words cannot describe the heartache I feel at the unexpected,untimely loss of my colleagues from lastnight.Krishna,Chandran and Madhu.Sending love,strength and my deepest condolences to your families.May god give strength in this moment of desolation. #Indian2 @LycaProductions — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) February 20, 2020

She added: “In so much shock, denial, trauma from the monstrous crane accident last night. All it took was a fraction of a second to stay alive and type this tweet. Just that one moment. Gratitude. So much learning and appreciation for the value of time and life.”

In so much shock, denial, trauma from the monstrous crane accident last night. All it took was a fraction of a second to stay alive and type this tweet. Just that one moment. Gratitude. So much learning and appreciation for the value of time and life. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) February 20, 2020

A “shocked” Rakul Preet Singh added: “Shocked to hear about the accident on the set of my film ‘Indian 2’.. I don’t even know how to process the loss of lives.. my Heart goes out to families of the deceased .. extremely extremely sad.”

Shocked to hear about the accident on the set of my film indian 2.. I don’t even know how to process the loss of lives.. my Heart goes out to families of the deceased .. extremely extremely sad 😔 — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) February 20, 2020

Indian 2 is directed by S. Shankar.