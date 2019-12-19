Chennai: Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan Thursday lashed out at the police action against historian Ramchandra Guha and Swaraj Abhiyaan chief Yogendra Yadav during the anti-CAA protests, and expressed ‘concern’ over their safety.

Yadav and Guha were detained by the police in Delhi ad Bengaluru, respectively.

In a tweet, Haasan said he was ‘applauding with glee at the stupidity of the government for stoking the fire of Satyagaraha by arresting’ Guha and Yadav.

I applaud with glee at the stupidity of the government for stoking the fire of Satyagraha by arresting the thinking and questioning minds of India like @Ram_Guha & @_YogendraYadav .

Yet I am concerned for their safety. India stands with you. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) December 19, 2019

“Yet I am concerned for their safety. India stands with you,” he added.

Yadav was among those protesters who were detained by the Delhi Police near Red Fort when they tried to take out a march in defiance of the prohibitory orders imposed to protest the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Guha, a noted historian, was detained in Bengaluru when he and many others defied prohibitory orders to protest against the CAA.

He was removed by some police personnel and led to a nearby vehicle.

PTI