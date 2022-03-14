Chennai: The team of director Lokesh Kanakaraj’s much-awaited action thriller, Vikram, featuring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the lead, will hit the screens June 3, its makers announced Monday.

Kamal Haasan, whose production house Raaj Kamal Films International is producing the film, took to Twitter to make an announcement on the release date.

He said: “I am waiting with bated breath for our ‘Vikram’ to be released world over, in theatres on June 3rd 2022.”

I am waiting with bated breath for our "Vikram" to release world over, in theatres on June 3rd 2022.#VikramFromJune3 நானும் உங்கள் முன் சமர்ப்பிக்க ஆவலாய் காத்திருக்கும் "விக்ரம்" உலகின் சிறந்த திரை அரங்குகளில் ஜூன் 3ஆம் தேதி முதல்.https://t.co/1rDp6ro9yz — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) March 14, 2022

A few hours before the announcement, the actor also posted a tweet wishing the film’s director on his birthday.

“Sweet birthday greetings to Lokesh Kanakaraj, who began as a fan, grew as a director and has now turned into a brother.”

Produced by Kamal Haasan and R. Mahendran, the film, which has three powerhouse performers and a star-studded crew working on it for the last nine months, has triggered huge expectations.

The film’s principal shooting began in August 2021 despite Covid-19 lockdown restrictions and the new Omicron variant that threatened to derail the shoot.

The crew worked tirelessly following all necessary protocols and finally managed to complete the film’s shooting recently.

Apart from the three powerhouse performers playing the lead, the film also features Narain, Chemban Vinod, Kalidas Jayaram and Gayathrie in pivotal roles.