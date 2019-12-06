New Delhi: Jhulima Mallick, a 22-year-old tribal girl from a small remote village Bandudi of Kandhamal, Thursday was awarded with the prestigious V-Award from UN House here. On the occasion of International Volunteer Day, the girl was awarded for her fearless work to end child marriage and promote education in her area.

Jhulima was among the 10 awardees from the country felicitated by Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju during a ceremony.

Significantly, Jhulima hails from a poor family. She had dropped out of school in 10th standard as her family was unable to finance her studies. She had to do labour work to support her family.

Later, she joined an NGO and ‘Save the children’ to campaign against child marriage and put an end to it.

Jhulima joined as a volunteer and started to organise girls of her village for prevention of child marriage and better education. She has successfully stopped 12 child marriage incidents.

She also re-enrolled herself in 10th standard to complete her education and encouraged other girls to acquire higher education and life-skill education. Now, she is acting president of block-level adolescent girl group.

After receiving the award, Jhulima said that it is the victory of all the girls like her who are showing the courage to prevent the bad practice of the society and fighting for their rights.