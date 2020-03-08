Phiringia: The Solaguda Government Upper Primary Sevashram at Solaguda village under Phiringia block in Kandhamal district just has three teachers to teach 219 students (113 girls, 86 boys) studying from class one to class seven.

Sources said the school was set up in 1945. A hostel was built in 2016. The hostel which is home to 110 inmates doesn’t have any fans. One shudders to think what their conditions would be with summer fast approaching.

Parents said that they have on various occasions discussed the issues of lack of teachers and hostel without fans with various officials. However, all their pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

School management committee, chairman, Bharat Digal said the administration’s step-motherly attitude will not be tolerated. He urged the administration to fill up the vacant teachers’ posts immediately.

District welfare officer Seshadeb Behera said steps would be taken after a probe into allegation.

PNN