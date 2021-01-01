Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut hosted a special brunch for the crew of her forthcoming film Dhaakad, to mark the beginning of the new year.

Kangana shared a video on her verified Twitter account where she can be seen decorating her house for the brunch party.

“Hosting a small brunch for my #Dhaakad team, whole team is working tirelessly even through holiday season. Feels so good to be back home. P.S looking at you 2021 be good,” Kangana tweeted.

The actress recently returned to Mumbai after shooting for her upcoming film Thalaivi in Hyderabad and spending time in hometown Manali.

Meanwhile, Kangana has started preparing for Dhaakad in full swing. She recently tweeted pictures where makeup artists can be seen taking measurements of her face for creating prosthetics. Kangana essays a spy in the Razneesh Ghai directorial.