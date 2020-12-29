Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut is back in the city, and Tuesday offered prayers at Mumba Devi and Shri Siddhivinayak temple.

“The amount of hostility I faced for standing up for my beloved city Mumbai baffled me, today I went to Mumba devi and Shri Siddhivinayak ji and got their blessings, I feel protected, loved and welcomed. Jai Hind Jai Maharashtra,” tweeted Kangana from her verified account.

This comes just a few months after Kangana was engaged in tension with the Maharashtra government after comparing Mumbai with PoK.

It all began after the actress had compared Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, and the administration to Taliban in her social media post earlier this year. Following this, her office in Bandra was partially demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation September 9.