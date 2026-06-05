Bhubaneswar: Hindi film actor and Member of Parliament Kangana Ranaut arrived in Bhubaneswar Friday for premiere of her latest film, Bharat Bhagya Vidhata.

After arriving at the Bhubaneswar airport, she participated in the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign by planting a sapling.

Kangana is scheduled to watch the premiere show with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi later in the evening.

The trailer of Bharat Bhagya Vidhata was recently released. The film is based on real events that took place at Cama Hospital during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. It highlights the untold story of a nurse’s courage, dedication and selfless service during the crisis.

This is not the first film based on the 26/11 attacks. Several films and series have previously explored the tragedy, including Nana Patekar’s The Attacks of 26/11 and Mohit Raina’s Mumbai Diaries.