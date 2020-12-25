Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut Friday shared Christmas wishes on social media, but with a catch. She said she wants to wish only those who equally respect all Indian festivals.

“Merry Christmas to only those who respect and accept all Indian festivals. Merry Christmas to only those who don’t do selective activism only around Hindu festivals,” wrote Kangana on her verified Twitter account.

In a separate tweet, the actress shared photographs of her celebration with family on Christmas Eve, writing: “Yesterday my Bhabi came to my house for the first time and Rangoli made delicious gajar ka halwa for us, some pictures from last night dinner.”

Kangana has started prepping for her next film, Dhaakad. Thursday, the actress shared photographs on social media where make-up artistes take measurements of her face for creating prosthetics. Kangana will be seen playing a spy in the Razneesh Ghai directorial.