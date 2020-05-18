Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut once again turned a poet to share her thoughts about love and life through her poem Aasmaan.

Kangana released the poem in her voice. The video of the poem was shared by Team Kangana Ranaut on their official Instagram account.

Kangana Ranaut reveals another treasure from her innumerable talents. #AasmaanbyKangana has been penned and directed by her, and is truly food for thought in these testing times,” her team wrote while sharing the video.

In the video, Kangana, who is spending her lockdown with her family in Manali, is seen reflecting on her thoughts and walking around the terrain of Manali. She is narrating her thoughts by using sky as an analogy.

The video has been shot in Kangana’s home, in which Kangana can be seen without any make-up, having tea, writing, lying on grass and sitting in front of a fireplace.

Earlier this month, Kangana composed an emotional poem dedicated to her mother. The poem read out as a tribute from a child to its mother, and is a homage to motherhood on the occasion of Mother’s Day.

In the poem, Kangana talks of a child’s journey from the womb to the outside world. She goes on to tell her mother that “nowhere I found the love and warmth of your womb”. Kangana recited the poem beautifully, recording it in the form of a video.