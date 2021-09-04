Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut posted a lengthy video message on Instagram. In it she has pleaded with multiplex owners to reconsider their decision to not screen her next film Thalaivii in theatres. The biopic will premiere on a major OTT platform barely two weeks after its theatrical release, despite the fact that it is set to hit the screens September 10.

This decision has angered numerous multiplex owners, who are requesting a longer delay between the theatrical premiere and the release of the film on OTT platforms.

Kangana said Thalaivii, which is made on a budget of Rs 90 crore, is one of the biggest female-centric movies.

“We are theatre made people and our producers felt that we should support them. We have rejected several exclusive streaming offers but we didn’t know that we won’t get any support from theatres. By the grace of god we have managed to recover the money in Hindi, but we have got a window of only two weeks which is not acceptable to theatre owners. According to their contract, they need a gap of four windows,” Kangana was quoted as saying in a number of websites.

“For Hindi theatres, we know that they have a reasoning, but in South India too Thalaivii is releasing in four languages with a gap of four weeks but still the multiplexes are not ready to release it. In fact they are naming big studios and stating that they will not allow a few things. They are getting carried away by listening to a few studios and destroying individual producers, tomorrow if those theatres have to cancel shows for lack of audience, will they still stick to these contracts and not boycott the studios? I think multiplex owners need to leave gangism and groupism and think about getting the audience back in theatres,” the actress added.