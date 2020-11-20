Bangalore: Actor Kangana Ranaut is back doing what she probably loves the most… that is bashing up the authority. This time Kangana Ranaut’s target is Karnataka IPS officer D Roopa Moudgil. Roopa had posted her thoughts on social media supporting the Karnataka government’s decision to impose ban on firecrackers during Diwali. Her posts were innocuous, but those led to a war of words with a right-wing Twitter handle. Now Kangana has stepped in support of the handle.

In her series of tweets in support of the twitter handle ‘True Indology’ (now suspended by Twitter), Kangana slammed Roopa. She said that police officers like her were shame in the name of the force. “She (Roopa ) should be suspended from the force,” Kangana’s tweet read.

Ranaut wrote in her Twitter handle @KanganaTeam that the ‘government appoints people like Roopa to protect the fundamental rights of commoners. But look at her obnoxious ignorance like sore loser. She became so vengeful that if she couldn’t win the argument with facts, she simply got @TIinExile (True Indolgy) eliminated. Shame on you @D_Roopa_IPS’.

The Bollywood actor’s series of tweets against Roopa comes in the backdrop of a spat between the latter and ‘True Indology’. This is over the origin of firecrackers and whether they were used in ancient India. This began after several state governments, including Karnataka, imposed a ban on bursting crackers during Diwali.

In a tweet November 14, Roopa had shared her Facebook post stating that bursting firecrackers was not part of the Hindu tradition. She said there was no mention of it in the religious scriptures or the epics.

This statement was contested by ‘True Indology’, which in turn ‘accepted the challenge’. The handle cited texts to prove the point but failed to convince the IPS officer.

As the arguments between the two went on, Roopa first blocked ‘True Indology’, then Twitter suspended the handle. The reason for the account’s suspension was not stated.

“Side effects of reservations, when unworthy and undeserving gets the power they don’t heal they only hurt. I don’t know anything about her personal life but I guarantee that her frustration is stemming out of her incompetence,” Kangana wrote. She added that Roopa should be suspended as such cops were a shame in the name of police force.

“We can’t let her get her evil ways #BringBackTrueIndology,” Ranaut appealed in her tweet. Along with it she launched the hashtag campaign #BringBackTrueIndology and #ShameOnYouIPSRoopa.

In a series of tweets, the actor slammed the police officer for being ‘vengeful’. Kangana pointed out that Roopa was indulging in the spat during her working hours.