Mumbai: Hindi film actress Kangana Ranaut, who will be seen playing the role of Indira Gandhi in her next film titled Emergency, shared a snippet of news clipping from the day of the Emergency that took place in 1975.

Kangana Ranaut shared a small anecdote from her upcoming film, on this day June 25, 1975 when Emergency was declared.

The actress, who would also be directing and producing the film, mentioned on her Instagram stories “These were the most dramatic events in the recent history of the world. What lead to Emergency which was declared today and what were its consequences.

She further added: “In the centre of it was the most powerful woman in the world.This deserves a grand scale epic film of its own. So see you in the theatres next year with #Emergency.”

Kangana will essay the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the upcoming political drama that she will also produce. The film will reportedly feature the Emergency and Operation Blue Star.