Bengaluru: Kannada film actor Chetan Kumar Ahimsa has been arrested allegedly for his objectionable tweet against the High Court judge who is hearing the Hijab case.

“Kannada film actor and activist Chetan Ahimsa has been arrested by Bengaluru City Police. An on-its-own FIR was registered on Tuesday and under 505(2) and 504 of the IPC. Based on the tweet, the FIR was registered in Sheshadripuram Police Station,” M N Anucheth, the Deputy Commissioner of Police of Central Division said in a statement.

Chetan had allegedly tweeted against a High Court judge hearing the Hijab case.