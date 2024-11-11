Khandapada: The Nilamadhav temple community at Kantilo in Nayagarh district has taken steps to prepare the divine arms (Sri Bhuja) of Lord Nilamadhav, considered an ancient deity in Jagannath culture, out of pure gold. This project, undertaken by Nilamadhav priest community, is estimated to require over 1 kg gold. A meeting in this regard was held at the PWD guest house here. Prominent members of the priest society, such as president Simanchal Mishra, secretary Prashant Kumar Mishra, treasurer Chitta Ranjan Mishra, and advisors Nihar Ranjan Mishra and Shravanram Mishra discussed the issue in the presence of Rajaram Chhatria, executive officer of Khandapada Endowment department and additional tehsildar. Chhatria presided over the session, pledging his support to the temple committee for this significant endeavour. The priest community has announced to raise funds and provide Rs 50 to Rs 60 lakh for the purpose Apart from the golden arms, the community has also announced its determination to continue fundraising and planning for the construction of Lord Nilamadhav’s feet. On the other hand, the additional tehsildar pledged his support for construction of the divine feet in gold.

