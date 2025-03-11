Keonjhar: The Kanupur Dam Project authorities in Keonjhar district have requested the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) to grant an additional two months to complete the rehabilitation process of displaced people and submit a detailed report in that connection.

The request was made in a letter (numbered 88), dispatched Feb 24, 2025. The move comes in response to a petition filed with the NCST by advocate and human rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy regarding the displacement and subsequent rehabilitation of those affected by the project on the Baitarani River.

Sources said the earlier report submitted in response to this petition was found to be lacking in clarity and completeness.

Following a thorough inquiry and verification of official records – as well as an assessment of submerged villages – a detailed action-taken report related to a petition filed in the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has already been submitted to the Keonjhar Collector.

The dam authorities noted that housing assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme could not be provided, as there is no provision for allocating rural housing to displaced families who have received full rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) package.

Additionally, 300 displaced families have petitioned for agricultural land as per policy provisions. However, due to a shortage of government land, the state is unable to provide the stipulated land— five acres of non-irrigated land for Scheduled Tribe displaced families, and four acres for non-Scheduled Tribe displaced families. Sources said that the requests of these 300 families have not been fully addressed.

Authorities have issued notices in R&R colonies and nearby villages inviting applications for those who may have been left out. Once the enumeration of such cases is finalised, the necessary R&R assistance will be provided. On November 25, 2021, Tripathy filed 2,621 petitions with the NHRC seeking relief for displaced and homeless people in Keonjhar and Koraput districts.

Of these, more than 400 cases pertained to Keonjhar. In response, the NHRC, January 31, 2022 issued notices, directing the Chief Secretary of Odisha to investigate and submit an action-taken report within six weeks. Sources said that the state authorities responded saying rehabilitation efforts were proceeding in accordance with the law, and the left-out cases were being addressed. They maintained that displaced individuals were being properly resettled. The compliance with NHRC directives has been ongoing since March 28, 2022.

Seven IAS officers, including then Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra and then Keonjhar Collector Ashish Thakre, appeared before the NHRC via video conference.

Earlier, in response to a 2015 petition filed by Tripathy, the NHRC conducted an investigation through its Special Rapporteur, July 15, 2018. The case was closed following assurances from the state that NHRC recommendations would be implemented.

However, as compliance was not fulfilled, the NHRC issued another notice to the Chief Secretary, September 25, 2021, citing forceful displacement of poor Scheduled Tribe villagers without proper rehabilitation.

PNN