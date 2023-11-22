Los Angeles: Rapper Kanye West has been photographed dining alone as he continues his vacation without Bianca Censori.

The picture comes amid reports the couple are taking a break, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The rapper was pictured sitting in a Japanese Restaurant in Dubai.

The snap was shared on Reddit while rumours swirl about the state of his marriage.

Kanye married his 28-year-old ex-Yeezy employee back in December 2022 but concerns over his controlling behaviour have led to friends and family urging Bianca to leave him.

As per Mirror.co.uk, the Australian-born architect returned to her home country earlier this month and appears to have stayed there as insiders say the couple are taking time out from their relationship.

“Her family has never been a fan of Ye, and those close to her have questioned whether marrying him was the right decision,” a source told The US Sun.

“Kanye said they’ve been taking a breather since mid-October and his only focus right now is the music,” they continued.

The 46-year-old, who shares four kids with Kim Kardashian, has set up a creative studio at a secluded 5-star resort in Saudi Arabia, where he has been staying as he works on his new record.

Reflecting on the current state of the relationship and how it’s all gone wrong, the insider added: “He has been a lot happier and more focused with her around, but I think the relationship has taken its toll on her a bit, with everyone having their opinion.”

Last month, reports broke describing the toxic dynamic between the husband and wife, with Kanye allegedly telling Bianca what she can and cannot wear as well as what food she can eat and how often she should go to the gym.