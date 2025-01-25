Mumbai: Comedian Kapil Sharma is all set to return with the second installment of his 2015 film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. The shooting has commenced in Mumbai.

The second installment has officially gone on floors in Mumbai. Directed by Anukalp Goswami, the project is being produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, and Abbas-Mustan under Venus Worldwide Entertainment in association with Abbas Mustan Film Production.

The film marks Kapil’s reunion with the legendary duo Abbas-Mustan, who helmed the first installment. Joining the cast this time is the talented Manjot Singh, who has previously worked in films such as Fukrey, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, Dream Girl and Wild Wild Punjab.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon marked Kapil’s Hindi film debut. The film stars Sai Lokur, Jamie Lever, Arbaaz Khan, Manjari Fadnis, Simran Kaur Mundi, Elli Avram, Varun Sharma, Supriya Pathak, Sharat Saxena, and Manoj Joshi.

The film revolved around a man who marries three different women who live in the same building and are unaware that they have the same husband. To make matters worse, all his wives get invited to his fourth wedding.

Kapil is a stand-up comedian, television host, actor, dubbing artist, producer and singer. He is the host of the stand-up comedy and talk show The Great Indian Kapil Show and The Kapil Sharma Show.

The 43-year-old star won the stand-up comedy reality show, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge season 3 in 2007.

He first hosted and produced television comedy shows such as Comedy Nights with Kapil and Family Time with Kapil. He has won seasons of the comedy show Comedy Circus along with various partners and in 2011 participated in the singing reality show Star Ya Rockstar, where he finished as the second runner-up.

He went on to appear in Firangi and Zwigato.

On the personal front, Kapil is married to Ginni Chatrath. They have two children – a daughter and a son.