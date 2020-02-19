Dhenkanal: Preparations for ‘Maha Shivaratri’ are well underway at the temple of Chandrasekharjew, the presiding deity of Kapilas in Dhenkanal district.

February 21, ‘Maha Shivaratri’ will be celebrated at the shrine with all traditions and rituals. The Endowment department here is pulling all stops to ensure the ‘jagara’ festival goes off without a hitch.

The main temple, side temples and the kitchen are looking beautiful after being white washed. Since a congregation of lakhs of devotees is expected, the Endowment department has got steel barricades erected for devotees’ ‘dhadi darshan’.

Similarly, the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) is carrying out beautification works at the entrance of the shrine. Likewise, works on illumination of the Barabank road, repair of steps and other ancillary facilities are going on. Tanker facility to provide drinking water at the shrine itself is in place.

For traffic and parking management, a detailed plan has already been chalked out. Fire and electricity departments have also put up their tents.

The area around the shrine is spick and span. Decision has been taken to ensure completion of all rituals with coordination among all the departments. Likewise, the Endowment department held a few rounds of discussions with the servitors regarding completion of temple rituals.

When contacted, district endowment officer and sub collector Saphalya Mandit Pradhan said preparations were at their last stages. “To maintain law and order situation, besides three magistrates, ample police force will be deployed. Steps carried out by various departments are being reviewed,” he informed.

Notably, this year the ‘mahadwipa’ (a huge lamp) will be raised atop the temple at 4:20am. The time has been fixed by royal priest Panchanan Mishra.