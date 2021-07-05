Mumbai: Karan Johar Monday shared with fans on Instagram that he would announce his new directorial July 6 at 11am. Johar shared a behind-the-scene video clip of his successful films of the past as a director.

“This is the beginning of a new journey & my way back home — all at once. It’s time to go back to my favourite place, it’s time to create some eternal love stories from behind the lens. A very special story, truly immersed in the roots of love and family. Announcing my next film tomorrow at 11am, watch this space for more! @DharmaMovies @apoorva1972,” he wrote as caption.

In the video clip, Karan said in a voice-over: “The last five years for me have been about making ‘Dharma Productions’, ‘Dharmatic Entertainment’, ‘DCA’, ‘Dharma 2.0’ grow and push the cinematic boundaries through the lens of new and talented filmmakers. But, personally, my primary passion always lies behind the camera. Telling stories, creating a world fill with the multitude of colours, eternal music, emotions and I feel it’s time to go back to my favourite place – on set and to create what I adore the most — love stories. I am extremely excited to announce my next film tomorrow – a love story that is deeply embedded in the roots of family. I hope to seek all your well-wishes and blessings as I begin this journey.”

