Mumbai: After Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and her husband Saif Ali Khan have become team owners in the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL).

Earlier, Amitabh became the owner of the Mumbai team in the first edition of the ISPL. Bollywood’s ‘Khiladi’ Akshay owns the Srinagar team in the league.

On Wednesday, Kareena and Saif announced that they have become owners of the Kolkata team in the ISPL.

Taking to Instagram, where Kareena enjoys 11.4 million followers, shared a Reel, wherein young cricketers who play gully cricket were featured.

The video was captioned: “Cricket, a tradition we cherish, a love we share….it runs in the family after all…”

In the caption, Kareena was referring to her father-in-law Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, who was the former captain of the Indian national cricket team.

Pataudi was appointed as India’s cricket captain at the age of 21. Saif is the son of ‘Tiger’ Pataudi and actress Sharmila Tagore.

“So thrilled to announce our ownership of Team Kolkata in the Indian Street Premier League! It’s a fantastic opportunity for young aspiring cricketers out there and we couldn’t be happier to be part of this experience! Play to win with Team Kolkata! Register for ISPL at: ispl-t10.com,” the post concluded.

Kareena’s bestie and fashion designer Masaba Gupta commented on the video and said: “Killing it nowww Leave something for others.”

The ISPL is India’s first tennis ball T10 cricket tournament that will be played inside a stadium. It will feature 19 matches, with a line-up of six teams – Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Srinagar.

On the film front, Kareena next has The Crew and Singham Again in her kitty.