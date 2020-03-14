Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor has been known to keep her fans at bay and being rude. Well, it so happened that Kareena Kapoor, who stays at Fortune Heights in Bandra, is often seen visiting her friends, Amrita Arora Ladakh or Soha Ali Khan’s place.

As per report, Kareena Kapoor often leaves her toddler son, Taimur Ali Khan, at her friend, Amrita’s place. The actress was recently snapped visiting her friend/neighbor when a female fan caught up with her.

Kareena went inside the building followed by the fan. While coming out of the residence, the fan was still beside her, continuously asking for selfies. Kareena seemed a little angry at the constant intrusion of her personal space and pointed it out. The actress, nevertheless, posed for the paps with her fans.

Have a look at the video here:

Anyway, coming back to the work front, Kareena Kapoor’s Angrezi Medium released yesterday and it features Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, Kiku Sharda, Deepak Dobriyal and Dimple Kapadia in key roles. The film is directed by Homi Adajania, whose past efforts include Being Cyrus, Cocktail and Finding Fanny.

She will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan.