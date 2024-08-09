Mumbai: Hindi film celebrities Kareena Kapoor Khan, Twinkle Khanna, Rakul Preet Singh, and Ayushmann Khurrana congratulated Neeraj Chopra for winning a silver medal in the men’s javelin throw final in the Paris Olympics.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kareena shared a picture of Neeraj, and wrote: “Champion,” followed by a rainbow and star emojis.

Twinkle also took to Instagram and shared an article from her digital media company Tweak India, which is now acquired by the Good Glamm Group. The headline read: “Neeraj Chopra brings home India’s first silver at Olympic 2024.”

Rakul Preet said: “Woohoo! Neeraj, you’ve done it again! Congratulations on securing your second Olympic medal! India beams with pride!”

Ayushmann shared a picture of Neeraj holding the Indian flag, and said: “India’s shining star… shabaash Neeraj.”

Nimrat Kaur wrote: “Champion. Legend. The pride of India!!”

Neeraj came into the final and threw the javelin to 89.45 m in the Paris Olympics. Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem broke the Olympic Record with a monster heave of 92.97 metres and won the gold medal.

