Mumbai: One of the most prominent names from the television industry, Karishma Tanna kickstarted her Sunday with a delicious note. The ‘Scoop’ actress dropped a picture of her meal on the stories section of her Instagram handle.

The lavish spread included a yummy avocado toast, a bowl full of fruits, and a bowl of Muesli. And of course, a hot cup of tea to wash all that down with.

Her Insta stories further included a stunning selfie in a black t-shirt and brown jacket with a time and date stamp. She was also seen rocking a messy bun, and minimal makeup.

Moreover, Karishma Tanna also dropped a clip of her most recent workout session on the photo-sharing app. The Sanju actress can be seen trying a push-up. The diva went with a tank top and leggings, along with a ponytail as her workout attire.

“There is nothing in the End … just an attempted Push up.. (After a long time ) Slow n steady,” she captioned the post.

Pitching in with a helpful tip, an Insta user wrote in the comment section, “Karishma, try pull-ups without assistance.”

Another one penned, “great respect for girl in 40s having so much strength and discipline. my big crush.”

The third comment read, “u will be doing 50 plus in one go in very near future.”

A netizen also shared, “Determination”, along with a bicep emoji.

Moving on, Karishma Tanna last graced the screen in the much-appreciated web series, Scoop. Directed by ace filmmaker Hansal Mehta, the OTT drama is a cinematic adaptation of journalist Jigna Vora’s bestseller Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison. With Karishma Tanna as the lead, Scoop also featured Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Harman Baweja, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Tannishtha Chatterjee, and Deven Bhojani in prominent roles, along with others.

Following this, Karishma Tanna is yet to announce her next project.

IANS