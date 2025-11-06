Sometimes, even a small prank by children can turn into a serious problem. A video of this kind is currently going viral on social media, leaving people shocked. The video, captured inside an apartment elevator, shows a young child whose mischievous act leads to an unexpected and bizarre incident.

In the footage, the child can be seen entering the elevator alone. At first, everything seems normal, but within a few seconds, he begins to act strangely. He walks toward the corner of the elevator and starts urinating right where the control panel with the floor buttons is located. In other words, he urinates directly on the buttons.

The entire incident was caught on the CCTV camera installed inside the elevator. The footage clearly shows that as soon as the child, after finishing his prank, tries to press the button for his floor, the elevator starts malfunctioning. Even after some time, when his floor arrives, the elevator doors refuse to open.

Panicked, the child presses the buttons repeatedly, but nothing happens. Suddenly, the lights begin to flicker, and moments later, the elevator completely loses power. The frightened child looks around, realising the gravity of what he has done.

A clip of this entire episode is now spreading rapidly on social media. Users are reacting with a mix of shock, amusement, and concern. Some commented that the prank received instant punishment, while others joked that even the elevator must have gotten angry. Many, however, called it a lesson in childish recklessness and urged parents to monitor their children’s behaviour to prevent such incidents.