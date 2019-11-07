Bangalore: The Congress will meet President Ram Nath Kovind and seek dismissal of the BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government in Karnataka as it came to power by ‘unconstitutional’ means, through defection of opposite party MLAs, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said here Thursday.

The Congress leader also hit out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and said ‘no right’ to continue in the post.

“Despite holding the constitutional post, Home Minister Amita Shah and Chief Minister by supporting defection have defeated the purpose of the tenth schedule (anti-defection),” Siddaramaiah told reporters here.

“So we will meet the President and bring all these things to his notice, and ask for the dismissal of Yediyurappa government. We will seek appointment (from the president) and go whenever we get it,” Siddaramaiah added.

The resignation and absence of 14 Congress and three JD (S) MLAs during the trust vote had led to the collapse of the coalition government headed by HD Kumaraswamy and paved the way for the BJP to come to power in Karnataka.

Accusing the BJP leaders of causing the defection that led to the collapse of the elected government, Siddaramaiah said if 17 disqualified MLAs had not resigned because of inducement, the government wouldn’t have fallen. He claimed that there was evidence to state that BJP leaders engineered defection through allurements.

“Narayana Gowda (JDS disqualified MLA from K R Pet) has said he was promised Rs 1,000 crore for the development of his constituency, is it not an inducement? MLA Srinivas Gowda has said he was offered Rs 5 crore at his home,” asked Siddaramaiah.

“They (BJP) have indulged in horse trading, defection. They have gone against the constitution and have defeated the purpose tenth schedule (antidefection),” added the former Chief Minister.

