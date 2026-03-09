Bhubaneswar: Saheed Nagar Police Sunday arrested a conman from Karnataka for allegedly luring a woman on false promise of marriage and assaulting her physically and sexually in the City, indicating a possible ‘Love Jihad’ angle to the incident.

The accused was identified as Irfan Ansari, a resident of Karnataka, who established a relationship with the woman (a Hindu woman from Bhadrak) by introducing himself with a fake Hindu identity as Jairaj Sharma.

According to sources, the victim and Irfan came to know each other from social media, and gradually they developed a relationship and Irfan promised to marry her.

Irfan arrived here and stayed in a private hotel with the victim.

After the victim knew about Irfan’s real identity, Irfan allegedly raped her, physically assaulted her and forced her to change her religion.

However, the victim managed to flee the hotel and lodged a complaint with the Saheed Nagar Police, who swung into action and arrested Irfan.

They also seized different IDs and a car with an Andhra Pradesh registration number from his possession.

Irfan has been forwarded to the court.

A case has been registered on charges of rape, criminal conspiracy (Section 120B IPC) and an investigation into a possible ‘Love Jihad’ angle is underway.