Mumbai: There is a new development in the life of actor Kartik Aaryan. Rumours are doing the rounds of his alleged breakup with Sara Ali Khan due to work pressure. However, sources said that the two decided to go their separate ways after news about Kartik Aaryan’s close proximity to actor Ananya Panday surfaced.

Sources stated that Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday became very close during the shooting of Pati Patni Aur Woh which also features Bhumi Pedenkar. Apparently Sara Ali Khan did not like this development and walked out of the relationship.

But as they love always finds a way to blossom and now Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are in the limelight due to their closeness.

Kartik, however, has rubbished these rumours. He was recently asked about his plans to get married. Kartik said, “I don’t know have any plans to get married at the moment. To get married I will first have to get permission from my mother. She will decide when I will get married. At the moment I am only focused on work, nothing else.”

Incidentally both of Kartik Aryan’s parents are doctors. While his father Manish Tiwari is a paediatrician, his mother, Mala, is a gynaecologist. Both currently stay in Gwalior where Kartik was born.

PNN & Agencies