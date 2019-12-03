Mumbai: Actor Kartik Aaryan has said he is a changed man after collaborating with Imtiaz Ali for the filmmaker’s next movie.

Kartik will feature in the yet-untitled sequel of Love Aaj Kal along with Sara Ali Khan.

“I am excited about Imtiaz Ali’s next because I’m in love with Imtiaz sir. He has changed my thought process a lot. I think I’m a changed man now. There has been a huge change in me since I’ve shot for his film,” Kartik said.

The actor said working with Imtiaz was a dream come true as he had always been a fan of the director.

“Both, my acting process and personal mindset have changed after working with Imtiaz Sir. I’ve been a fan of his since the beginning. I couldn’t believe I was doing his film when I was selected,” Kartik stated.

“In fact I cried while shooting the last scene with him. That last sequence is extremely emotional. I was really emotional at that time because that journey has been amazing. I’m really looking forward to the film,” added the actor.

The sequel to Love Aaj Kal is set in Delhi and Punjab and is scheduled to release in February 2020. Kartik, meanwhile, will be next seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh.

