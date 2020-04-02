Mumbai: Kartik Aaryan celebrated together his sister Kritika Tiwari’s birthday after seven years. Kartik Thursday took to Instagram, where he shared that he baked a “biscuit cake” for his sister amid COVID-19 lockdown.

He shared a photograph of himself along with his sister posing with the cake.

“Lockdown ka fayda – Celebrating Kittu’s bday together after 7 years…. Chota Cake Banane gaya, Bada Biscuit ban gaya…(Went to make a small cake instead made a big biscuit cake) Happy Birthday Doctor KiKi ..Pride of the family,” he captioned the image.

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor commented on the image: “Sonu ki kittu ka bday. Happy birthday.”

Producer Ekta Kapoor shared some heart emojis.

Kartik’s photo currently has 1.2 million likes.

On the acting front, Kartik will next be seen in “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” directed by Anees Bazmee. It also stars Kiara Advani.

“Bhool Bhulaiyaa”, directed by Priyadarshan and starring Akshay Kumar with Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja, was released in 2007. The film was an official remake of the 1993 Malayalam film “Manichitrathazhu”.