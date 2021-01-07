Mumbai: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has commenced his first shoot in 2021. Kartik Aaryan posted an Instagram picture announcing the news Thursday morning, from a film set where he is surrounded by lights and cameras.

“Let’s Roll #2021 #FirstShoot,” Kartik wrote alongside the image. However, Kartik did not share what he was shooting for. He did not reveal whether it is a film or ad shoot.

See link: https://www.instagram.com/p/CJuxh7bJgGz/

The actor will soon be seen in an intense avatar in the upcoming film Dhamaka. He plays a journalist who covers the live broadcast of a terror attack in Mumbai. The film is directed by Ram Madhvani, who called the shots on the film Neerja as well as the web series Aarya.

Kartik will also be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which also stars Kiara Advani. It was rumored once that the two were having an affair, but it soon fizzled out. Then it surfaced that he was dating Sara Ali Khan. However, there has not been any confirmation on this development. Sara Ali Khan however, has said on various TV chat shows that she woul love to go on a date with Kartik Aryan.