Mumbai: Actor Kartik Aaryan has shared his funny side effects after recovering from the novel coronavirus. Kartik posted a picture on Instagram on Wednesday doing a handstand, dressed in grey sweatshirt and pants.

“Covid ke baad se sab ulta dikh raha hai! Good morning! (After Covid everything seems upside down. Good morning!)” Kartik captioned the image.

Kartik tested positive for Covid March 22.

On the work front, Kartik is currently shooting for his upcoming horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 where he features alongside Tabu and Kiara Advani.

The film is a follow-up to the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa and is slated to hit theatres in November.

Besides this, Kartik will also be seen in the film Dhamaka which will release on OTT.