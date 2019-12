Mumbai: Actors Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan set the stage on fire at the recently-held Star Screen Awards 2019. In one of the videos that have been going viral on social media, Sara is seen strutting on the stage in one shoe to Dheeme Dheeme, a song from Kartik’s latest release Pati Patni Aur Woh.

She trips on the train of her dress and almost falls off the stage, but he comes to her rescue. Kartik and Sara will be seen together in Imtiaz Ali’s sequel to Love Aaj Kal, which has been tentatively titled Aaj Kal. The film, also starring Randeep Hooda, is scheduled to open in theatres on Valentine’s Day (February 14), 2020.

According to the grapevine, Kartik and Sara’s romance spilled off screen as well. The two were often seen painting the town red together, from lunch and dinner dates to fashion shows to airport pick-ups and drops.

On the sidelines of a fashion show earlier this year, Sara said that shooting for Aaj Kal with Kartik was an “amazing” experience. “It was a blast! It was amazing and fun, everyday on the set was fun… there were moments where I didn’t realize I am working. I can’t believe I am being paid for sitting behind Kartik Aaryan on the bike, any girl would die to do that,” she said.

However, a few weeks ago, rumours began doing the rounds that Kartik and Sara have parted ways amicably. Neither of the actors has confirmed the news of the relationship or the break-up.