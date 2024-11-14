Mumbai: Kartik Aaryan recently took to social media to share glimpses from his Patna trip.

On Thursday, the actor posted a video on his Instagram handle, where he is seen clicking selfies with his fans. The clip also shows him enjoying litti chokha, the traditional Bihari dish. The video opens with Aaryan telling photographers, “Mike mat gusa muh mein.” He is then seen striking his famous Rooh Baba signature pose with fans and posing with the workers of a restaurant.

Later, on a flight, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor is seen asking, “Is this an Air India or Vistara flight?” To this, the crew member responds, “It’s Air India, Sir, are you happy about that?” Kartik smiles and makes a playful face. In the clip, one fan is heard telling the actor, “I have seen your film five times; now I’m going to watch it for the sixth time.” The fun-filled video ends with the Satyaprem Ki Katha actor sitting in a car, enjoying litti chokha with his team.

Sharing the video, Kartik wrote in the caption, “Litti-Chokha ka Swad Zubaan se Aur Patna ka Pyaar Dilo-Dimag se utar hi nahin raha #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 in Theatres.”

Kartik had previously posted a happy photo of him with the singer Sonu Nigam. He captioned the post, “The Entire Climax that everyone has been raving about was a combination of many forces coming together.. out of which a Big Big credit goes to @sonunigamofficial sir and his heart wrenching voice I may have performed in front of the camera but it was his voice that Created the heart-touching magic. #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 In Theatres.”

Aaryan is currently basking in the success of his latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which hit theatres November 1. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the horror-comedy also stars Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, Sanjay Mishra, Triptii Dimri, and Rajpal Yadav.