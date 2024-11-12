Mumbai: Actor Kartik Aaryan recently revealed he’s heading to Patna for Litti Chokha, the traditional Bihari dish.

On Tuesday, the actor took to Instagram and posted a photo of himself on the flight. In the picture, he can be seen striking his famous Rooh Baba pose. Alongside the image, Kartik wrote, “Rooh Baba is coming for u Litti Chokha. Rooh Baba x Patna. Air India x Vistara.” Kartik sports a checkered t-shirt with comfy pants. He completes his cool look with black sunglasses.

Earlier, Aaryan shared a video of himself getting his makeup done as he prepared to head to Dubai for an event. Once there, Kartik surprised his Dubai fans by grooving with them to the title track of “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.” Sharing the video on social media, he captioned it, “DILLI nai DUBAI hai ye #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 in theatres.”

Just a few days ago, the Dhamaka actor also posted photos from the top of the Burj Khalifa, Dubai’s iconic skyscraper, captioning it, “Rooh Baba on top of the world #Dubai #BhoolBhulaiyaa3.”

Recently, Kartik has been actively promoting his latest release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which hit theatres November 1. Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 marks the third chapter in this popular franchise. The original 2007 film featured Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. Kartik joined the franchise with “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”, alongside Kiara Advani and Tabu, bringing a fresh twist to the story.

In the latest installment, Kartik is joined by a talented cast, including Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Mishra, Triptii Dimri, and Rajpal Yadav.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is also competing at the box office with Rohit Shetty’s action-packed cop drama, Singham Again.

The horror-comedy has entered the Rs 200 crore club in just 11 days of its release. Announcing the milestone on social media, Kartik shared a photo of himself, captioning it, “Rooh Baba Tomar. It’s 11/11, and dreams do come true. First double century of my career. Your love has brought me this far. Thank you for this birthday gift in advance. #Gratitude #BhoolBhulaiyaa3.”