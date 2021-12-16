Keonjhar/Bhubaneswar: Leading steel producer JSPL finds it difficult to start operation of its Kasia iron and dolomite block as a handful of people with ‘vested interests’ has been inciting trouble here for last one month.

According to report, a group of about 25-50 people have been blocking the entry to the mines and not allowing men and machinery of JSPL to the site since November 23, 2021.

JSPL won the Kasia iron and dolomite block in Keonjhar district at a 118% premium in the recent mines auction conducted by the state government.

After deposit of upfront payment on performance security and stamp duty, the lease deed of this block was executed with the government in November.

Sources said, non-operation of the mines is causing huge revenue losses to the state government to the tune of over Rs 15 crore on a daily basis besides loss of livelihood to local people.

The company has intimated the district administration about the issue and all endeavours have been made to address the grievances of the local community.

“A coordination meeting has been held with local community members and opinion leaders in the presence of the district administration at the site. Such initiatives were appreciated by the local opinion makers and community members.

Still, vested interests are inciting some people to block the entry,” sources added.

