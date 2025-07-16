Mumbai: Actress Katrina Kaif, known for her roles in blockbusters like Bharat, turned 42 Wednesday. A social media favourite, Katrina often grabs headlines with her candid posts and viral pictures. On her special day, here are six lesser-known facts about the Bollywood star:

1. Fitness First

Katrina is a confessed fitness enthusiast. Whether on set or vacation, she never skips a workout. During the shoot of Bang Bang, when she couldn’t find a proper workout spot, she improvised—sweeping a veranda as part of her exercise routine. Photos from the incident once went viral.

2. Party Crash for a Workout

Once, Katrina needed a training session in the afternoon, but her trainer, Yasmin, was at a party. Without hesitation, Katrina called her up and personally picked her up to ensure her workout wasn’t missed.

3. Style Preferences and Family Banter

Katrina loves floral dresses, but her sister once teased her, saying she dresses like a grandmother. Her stylist jokingly compared her fashion sense to that of a “Parsi aunt.”

4. Online Shopping Habit

The actress admitted she loves browsing online shopping portals, often adding items to her cart—but forgetting to purchase them later.

5. Cricket Enthusiast With a Twist

Katrina enjoys playing cricket but only likes batting. Once she finishes her turn, she walks away, leaving the rest of the game behind.

6. What She Wants to Steal From Her Co-Stars

On a talk show, Katrina revealed she would love to steal Aamir Khan’s mind, Salman Khan’s charm, Akshay Kumar’s discipline, and Alia Bhatt’s awards.