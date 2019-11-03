Mumbai: Post Zero, actress Katrina Kaif has reportedly signed another film with superstar Shah Rukh Khan and director-producer Aanand L Rai. However, this time, SRK won’t be playing a hero opposite her but producing the film.

This was revealed by a news channel that Katrina has finally zeroed in on her next and it’s going to be a remake of a popular South Korean action-comedy produced by SRK’s Red Chillies and Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions.

According to the report, the film is a remake of Miss and Mrs. Cops that was released earlier this year to a good response in South Korea. The story of the film features two women in the lead and one of these characters is expected to be played by Katrina. The rest of the casting is underway.

Currently, Katrina is busy shooting for Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar. She has also reportedly signed a film opposite Ishaan Khatter and ‘Gully Boy’ fame Siddhant Chaturvedi.