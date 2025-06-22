Los Angeles: Pop star Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom are reportedly preparing for ‘make-or-break’ talks in the coming weeks, as speculation about a split continues to gain momentum.

According to Mirror.co.uk, the couple — who have been engaged since Valentine’s Day 2019 — are believed to be going through a rough patch. Earlier this month, reports surfaced that Perry, 40, and Bloom, 48, had ended their five-year engagement. The pair, who first met in 2016, share a four-year-old daughter, Daisy.

Adding fuel to the rumours, Perry was recently spotted without her engagement ring. However, sources claim the two have not officially split.

Perry is currently in Australia on her Lifetimes tour but is expected to return to California next week, where she and Bloom are reportedly planning to spend the July 4 holiday together. She is scheduled for a break in her tour from July 1 to July 10, before resuming in North America.

“No one has decided it’s definitely the end of the road,” a source told The US Sun. “They both love each other, but they have been living different lives for at least a year and are in different mindsets.”

The source added that Perry, in particular, does not want to give up on the relationship. The demands of her world tour and long stretches of travel have reportedly caused strain in the relationship, leaving the couple feeling disconnected.

The upcoming holiday weekend is expected to serve as an opportunity for the couple to reconnect and reassess their relationship.

