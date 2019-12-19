Visakhapatnam: There is definitely a sense of competitiveness in this new-look Caribbean side. With a whole bunch of youngsters drafted in, the World No.7 side have taken massive strides as far as fighting players’ mentalities are concerned.

Kieron Pollard’s men might have lost the T20 series against India 1-2, but their eight-wicket cakewalk in the first ODI is a testimony of improvisation that West Indies are going through. And for medium-pacer Keemo Paul, it’s all about better planning that is showing in the results.

“We are planning better now with Poly (Kieron Pollard) as a captain. He is fantastic player and having him in this set-up is very good for us. He brings a lot of experience, lot of passion and we believe in ourselves much more now. We want to win games for West Indies and that is where the drive is coming from and unity,” Paul said just before the second one-dayer against the men in Blue here Wednesday.

The Carribeans are in the country since last month. They clean swept Afghanistan 3-0 in the ODIs but lost in the T20Is 1-2. On a personal front, Paul has had a good time in Indian soil since last month. While he finished with eight wickets against Afghanistan (ODIs & T20Is), the right-arm medium-pacer also bagged a couple in the Chennai game.

“For me, I know my role in the team. I have been given a specific responsibility in the squad. I just want to contribute and keep myself improving every day I come on the field to be competitive at the international level. So that’s what I am trying to do. I have the support of the skipper, the coach and everyone and it’s just fantastic,” Paul signed off.

Koushik Paul, OP