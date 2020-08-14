Kendrapara: Reacting to alleged human rights violations by Kendrapara town police in this district, the Odisha Medical Services Association (OMSA) demanded stringent actions against wrongdoers Friday.

Notably, the town police had allegedly taken inhuman steps against two local doctors July 31 night. Members of the association namely Dr Debasish Sahu and Dr Sibasish Sahu were arrested and beaten ruthlessly the same night, OMSA district unit president Dr Ashok Kumar Kar and secretary Sanjit Kumar Sethy informed.

On the other hand, a photo taken by somebody while both the medicos were being beaten has gone viral on social media. This has allegedly tarnished their image and social standing in Kendrapara town.

“Such type of mindset of the local police is unbearable. If stringent actions will not be taken against wrongdoers soon, we will resort to agitations in the future,” warned the OMSA office bearers.

PNN