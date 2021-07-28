Kendrapara: The Kendrapara district and sessions court Wednesday rejected the interim bail petition of Sheikh Kadir alias Muna. He is the elder son of deceased gangster Sheikh Hyder, a source said.

According to the official source, Kadir had applied for an interim bail of 40 days (starting from July 24 to September 6) through his advocate to enable him to attend the post-funeral rituals of his father.

The district and sessions court rejected his plea in the morning on the ground of law and order. The court was also of the apprehension that there is an apparent danger to the applicant’s life, the source added.

The petitioner will now move Orissa High Court for the bail, Kadir’s advocate Rabinarayan Mohanty informed.

Notably, Kadir is an accused in 18 criminal cases. He was arrested in 2011 and is currently lodged in Choudwar Circle Jail in Cuttack.

His father Hyder died July 24 while undergoing treatment at Balasore district headquarters hospital after sustaining bullet injuries in a police encounter. He had allegedly snatched a firearm from a cop and tried to flee while he was being shifted to Baripada jail from Choudwar.

PNN