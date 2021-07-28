Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police Tuesday arrested a woman who was engaged as domestic help by a man in New Delhi, from Salia Sahi slum in Bhubaneswar for allegedly stealing gold and diamond jewellery worth crores of rupees from the latter’s house.

Later in the evening, the arrested domestic help was produced before Bhubaneswar SDJM Court. Subsequently, Delhi Police took the woman on transit remand for further investigation. The cops have seized the stolen jewellery from her possession, an official said.

Also read: Covid-19 death audit in Odisha to be completed soon, says DMET

According to a source, the woman — identified as Sujata Mohapatra — fled after stealing the valuables along with her male friend and managed to come back to Bhubaneswar.

Sujata had been working as a domestic help in the house and allegedly stole the valuables when her employer’s family went out to attend a wedding reception a few days ago. After returning back home and learning about the theft, the house owner lodged an FIR at Mehrauli police station in Delhi.

Acting on the FIR, Mehrauli police sought the assistance of Commissionerate Police to nab Sujata leading to her arrest.

PNN