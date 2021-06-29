Rajkanika: A sculptor for 18 years, 37-year-old Trilochan Behera from Kendrapara district is on cloud nine ever since he received an order for making 25 statues of soldiers, which are to be installed at the National Defence Academy in Dehradun.

These 25 statues will be displayed in such a way that they will speak the bravery of Indian soldiers, informed Behera, a resident of nondescript Nuagaon village of Nahuni panchayat under Rajkanika block.

He said he has been putting his heart and soul into it as this is going to be his first work to be displayed at a place like the NDA.

“Born in a potter (Kumbhar) family, I have grown up playing with clay and making idols. Initially I tried my hand at making idols and dolls of clay. My parents – Brundaban and Jyoti – never discouraged me. Rather they helped me improve my skill,” he said while working on a statue.

After completing his Matriculation from Shri Ramchandra High School at nearby Sapalang village, he did his graduation from Olaver College. After the 1999 Super Cyclone ravaged Odisha he had to step out of his village to help his poor father run the family.

“Nanda Mausa, a known cement artist in the locality, of nearby Pegarpada village offered me an opportunity to work for him. I learnt a lot of things from him. My family’s financial condition forced me to leave for Puri to earn more. After having a darshan of Lord Jagannath, I started searching for work and got an engagement with the Universal Art and Craft at Atharanala,” he remembered wistfully.

From thereon, he travelled to Berhampur and worked for some days there staying at a friend’s house. He then visited several places including Mumbai, Delhi, and Mathura etc. and kept on honing his skill all the while.

He said his work was being appreciated by his employers as well as the visitors and the words of appreciation encouraged him. During this period, an opportunity came his way to work at the ashram of Jagatguru Kripaluji Maharaj in Uttar Pradesh and he worked there for 15 years.

“As days passed by, my popularity as a sculptor increased. In 2020 when I was staying in New Delhi, a contractor known to me offered me a job to make statues for the National Defence Academy. Without giving a second thought I accepted it. The offer came at a time when I was wondering how to proceed with the project during the Covid-19 pandemic broke out. I followed my parents’ advice and returned home,” added he.

Back in his village, he talked to some like-minded and unemployed youths regarding his dream project and formed a team comprising 35 youths.

As of now, the work on the project is on in full swing with him overseeing it as a team leader.

Regarding the work, he said, “The statues are being made of clay. Then coats of plaster of Paris will be given to them. The last stage involves converting them into fiber. The statues are being made in such a way that they will speak about the valour of our soldiers.”

Meanwhile, the villagers are cock-a-hoop at their own Trilochan’s work going to be displayed at National Defence Academy. “He may earn more name and fame and bring glory to the village, the district and the state,” they wish.