Kendrapara: A home tutor was arrested Sunday evening for allegedly beating two Class III students at Purusottampur under Marshaghai police limits in Kendrapara district.

The arrested tutor was identified as Rajendra Rout.

Rout was nabbed by Marshaghai police following an FIR lodged by one of the guardians earlier in the day. The arrested was forwarded to a local court, an official of the police station informed.

According to a source, the 9-year-old boys Manabaditya Dash and Abhisek Parida failed to answer a question asked by the tutor. All of a sudden Rout got irritated and beat them up with a plastic pipe. Both the students sustained injuries on their backs and hands.

Later, the two minor boys were admitted to Marshaghai community health centre (CHC) by their guardians for treatment.

“He beat my child severely. My son calls the tutor and his wife as uncle and aunty. When he thrashed him mercilessly, my son ran to the wife of the tutor and took refuge. But, she also pushed him,” Abhisek’s father Manas Ranjan Parida said.

Notably, corporal punishment in any form either at the schools or at tutorials is a punishable offence as it violates child rights.

PNN