Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of International Level Crossing Awareness Day (ILCAD), East Coast Railway (ECoR) organised a series of awareness programmes across its various jurisdictions to promote safe behaviour at railway level crossings and prevent accidents caused by unsafe practices of road users.

The observance was conducted in line with the global ILCAD theme ‘Alert Today, Safe Tomorrow’, underscoring the importance of vigilance, patience and responsible conduct while approaching railway crossings.

As part of the campaign, extensive safety awareness activities were carried out at railway level crossing gates, stations, educational institutions and nearby habitations throughout the zone.

Railway officials, safety counsellors, civil defence volunteers and field staff actively engaged with motorists, pedestrians, students and local residents to spread awareness about the importance of adhering to railway safety norms.

Through public announcements, distribution of safety pamphlets, display of posters, counselling sessions, awareness rallies and street plays, road users were educated on safe practices such as obeying warning signals and gate barriers, stopping before crossing railway tracks, avoiding trespassing and refraining from the use of mobile phones or earphones while approaching level crossings.

A key highlight of the cam paign was the slogan, ‘Someone Is Waiting for You’, which re minded road users that a few moments of patience at rail way crossings can save lives and help ensure a safe return to their loved ones.

The campaign emphasised that trains cannot stop instantly and stressed the importance of strict compliance with safety regulations.

By encouraging responsible behaviour and greater awareness, the initiative aimed to prevent accidents, protect lives and promote a stronger culture of rail and road safety.

The observance reflects ECoR’s unwavering commitment to enhancing railway safety through sustained public awareness, community participation and proactive safety initiatives.

It also reinforced the message that safety at level crossings is a shared responsibility and that every cautious and responsible action contributes to safer journeys for all.