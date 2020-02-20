Mahakalpara: A woman attempted to commit suicide by putting herself on fire in Chedakani village under Barakanda panchayats under Mahakalpara police limits in Kendrapara district Thursday morning.

The woman has been identified as Urmila, wife of Bipin Sahu. She was first taken to the Kendrapara district headquarters hospital (DHH) and later during the day was transferred to the SCB Medical College and Hospital after her condition turned critical.

According to the police, Urmila poured kerosene on her and set herself on fire due to a family feud.

Police have launched a probe into the matter.

